The family of Mark Schindler has chosen Lane Bartak as the recipient of the annual memorial scholarship established in Mark's memory in the amount of $500.
The scholarship is awarded annually to a Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School senior who plans to continue his or her education after high school. Preference is given to students who plan on returning to a rural community and who are involved in church and school activities.
Mark was a 1981 graduate of Pope John Central Catholic and a 1983 graduate of the University Of Nebraska College Of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Nebraska. After college Mark took a management position at National Farms in Atkinson, Nebraska. Mark returned to Elgin in 1988 to raise hogs and farm, a goal he had since he was a young child. He was a hard worker, and a faith filled man. He and his wife, Peg, had three children, Melissa (PJ 2007), Jake (PJ 2009) and Ross (PJ 2013). Mark firmly believed in Catholic education and was very proud to say he was a graduate of Pope John. In high school he was involved in football and basketball. He served on the parish council, was an usher at St. Boniface and was active on the Bazaar committee.
Mark passed away June 21, 2007. His wife Peg and their children established the scholarship as a way of honoring him. Mark felt blessed to be able to come back to his hometown and raise his children. His hope was to have his children living close by him and keep the tradition alive.