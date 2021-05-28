More than 40 kids pedaled their way to the annual bike rodeo at the Neligh Public Library on Friday morning.
Local EMTs fitted kids with new bike helmets before they headed to the riding course in front of the library. Neligh Police Chief Mike Wright taught the kids bike safety, Tessa Hain from the extension office featured a blender bike for making smoothies and AMH health care providers Lesley Johnson and Angela Sucha awarded prizes to the kids who correctly answered bike safety questions.
Treat bags and refreshments were provided by the Neligh Friends of the Library committee members and Melissa Smith of State Farm.
For more photos, click the following link: