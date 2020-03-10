Three Antelope County residents were honored with Legislative Resolutions last month after their accomplishments were published in the local newspaper.
The resolutions recognized U.S. Army Ranger School graduates Alex Kerkman of Neligh and Christian Zuhlke of Brunswick, along with 2019 Cornhusker Girls State Governor Alyssa Moser of Clearwater.
Sen. Tom Briese of District 41 introduced the Legislative Resolutions during the 106th Legislature’s second regular session on February 5. Resolutions 310 and 311 were then adopted and signed on Feb.18.
The Resolutions will be mailed to their Antelope County homes, according to Edward Boone, legislative aid.
“Actually, it was the articles in the Antelope County News that brought their achievements to the Senator's attention in the first place,” Boone said.
Alex is the son of Becky and Jeff Kerkman of Neligh, Christian is the son of Alden and Lisa Zuhlke and Alyssa is the daughter of Chris and Sandy Moser.