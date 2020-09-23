About 80 potential jurors reported Wednesday — and more are expected tomorrow — for the start of the Bailey Boswell trial in Lexington.
Boswell, 26, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the 2017 death of Sydney Loofe, formerly of Neligh. She also faces the offenses of improper disposal of human remains and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
The trial was originally scheduled to be held in Wilber; however, it was moved to Dawson County after Boswell’s attorney Todd Lancaster requested a change of venue due to concerns over finding a “fair and impartial jury” after Aubrey Trail’s highly publicized trial there. Trail, Boswell’s fiancé and alleged co-conspirator, was found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in July 2019. A three-judge panel will consider whether the 54-year-old will be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty on Dec. 15.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, jury selection for Boswell’s trial is being held in the larger Dawson County Annex Building for more social distancing. It’s a warehouse-like building where elevated tables were set up for the judge, bailiff, attorneys and defendant. Spaced out folding chairs were set up on the floor for the jurors.
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson continues to preside over the case at the new venue.
Judge Johnson told the potential jurors that the trial is anticipated to last 3 1/2 to 4 weeks.
“I know that some of you have requested that you be excused prior to the trial for employment or family reasons,” she said. “Only extraordinary reasons disqualify potential jurors before we start the trial. Jury service is one of those responsibilities that comes from living in a free society. It is understood that it will involve inconvenience to you, for that, you have my profound thanks.”
In the end, the judge said 12 jurors and three alternates will be selected. A number system was used to maintain the privacy of the jury pool. She began questioning the jury pool as a group asking things such as if they were over age 19, summoned by their proper name, a Dawson county resident, convicted of a felony, over age 65, have health problems or already formed an opinion on the case.
The first two people excused from jury duty were over age 65 because it is “their statutory right” to decline, the judge said. Others were called to a back room to discuss health problems privately and more than a half dozen others were excused.
Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan asked more questions of the group, including if they knew anyone on the witness list, would have work-related hardships or struggle with the fact that there will be graphic images and it could potentially be a death penalty case.
A pair of teachers, a general contractor, an office manager and others were eventually excused from the panel.
After nearly seven hours of questioning, more than 45 people remained in the jury pool. Judge Johnson said another set of jurors will arrive Thursday morning as they continue to narrow down the panel to 15. She directed them not to discuss the case or read information about it.
“Despite the fact that this was tedious for you, we have made tremendous progress in getting the jury picked,” Judge Johnson concluded.
Jury selection is expected to take at least two days. Opening statements are likely to begin on Friday or Monday.