The jury has been decided.
Jury selection for the Bailey Boswell trial concluded late Thursday afternoon in Lexington. Seven women and eight men were chosen for the panel of 12 jurors and three alternates.
Boswell, 26, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the 2017 death of Sydney Loofe, formerly of Neligh. She also faces the offenses of improper disposal of human remains and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
Another long day of jury selection was conducted in the Dawson County Annex Building with 50 more potential jurors brought in during the questioning. They were also asked questions about health issues, work-related hardships or if they would struggle with the fact that there will be graphic images and it could potentially be a death penalty case.
Although Aubrey Trail — who was convicted after his 2019 trial — is an alleged co-conspirator in the murder case, Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan told jurors that Trail is not expected to testify in this case. He asked whether or not jurors felt Trail or Boswell should be required to testify; if they were comfortable hearing testimony about witchcraft and sorcery; and their thoughts on dating sites like Tinder, which is how Boswell met Loofe.
Once the jury pool was narrowed down to 45 by cause, the prosecution and defense teams were each given 15 peremptory strikes in order to reach 15 jurors in the case.
The actual trial is scheduled to occur in the Dawson County Courthouse with opening statements beginning on Friday.
Judge Vicky Johnson stated that the trial is expected to last 3 ½ to 4 weeks.