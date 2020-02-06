After Aubrey Trail's defense attorney filed a motion for her removal, a district judge has recused herself from the sentencing panel.
Judge Julie Smith was originally selected to serve on Trail's sentencing panel along with District Judges Vicky Johnson and Michael Smith.
A new judge will now be randomly selected to help determine whether the man convicted of murdering Sydney Loofe will be sentenced to death or life in prison. The panel is scheduled to meet, beginning on June 23.
Judge Julie Smith removed herself from the panel to avoid the appearance of impropriety after Trail's attorney Ben Murray filed a motion to remove her. Murray cited the judge's work as general counsel for the Nebraska Department of Corrections, where she drafted Nebraska's execution protocol for lethal injection.
Although she wasn't required to leave the panel and there was no proof that she was biased, the judge said she recused herself anyway due to the seriousness of the matter to be decided.
In July 2019, Trail was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains for Loofe's November 2017 death.