After an appeal to the Supreme Court and other recent motions, Darryl Lierman’s quest to overturn his eight convictions has hit another roadblock.
Judge Mark Johnson denied his most recent motion for post-conviction relief in Antelope County District Court on Wednesday afternoon. Among Lierman's list of grievances were that his trial attorneys were ineffective.
Lierman, 55, who was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of child abuse in 2018, appeared in person Wednesday with his court-appointed attorney Mike Moyer of Madison. Special attorney Joe Smith and Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler represented the state.
Lierman was remanded back to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Corrections in Tecumseh where he is serving 70 to 140 years in prison.
For the full story, including arguments from the attorneys and the judge's comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!