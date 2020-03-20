The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied the appeal of an Antelope County man convicted of eight counts of sexual assault of a child in January 2018.
Darryl Lierman was sentenced in March 2018 to 70 to 140 years imprisonment with credit for 272 days served.
In an opinion released Friday by the Nebraska Supreme Court, judges affirmed the conviction by the 12-member jury made up of eight women and four men. He was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and three counts of child abuse. The jury took less than 4 hours to deliberate and unanimously found Lierman guilty on all counts.
Judge Mark Johnson presided over the district court case in Antelope County.Lierman’s court-appointed attorneys were Doug Stratton and Jason Doele, and the state was represented by Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler, Assistant Antelope County Attorney Joe Smith and Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Sandra Allen.
