After more than 29 years as bank president, Joe Knight is retiring from Heritage Bank in Neligh.
His retirement celebration is being held at the bank all week in conjunction with Heritage Bank’s Holiday Open House. The public is invited to stop by the bank for cider, coffee, cookies and snacks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
Knight said his final day at Heritage Bank is officially December 24.
A native of Wood River, he started his banking career on the teller line at First National Bank in Wisner and was later promoted to assistant vice president. From there, Knight moved to the Stromsburg Bank where he was named vice president.
His career brought him to Neligh in the summer of 1990 when Occidental Savings and Loan in Neligh was sold to First National Bank of Aurora. It became a full-service bank and Knight was selected as its branch president. In the mid 1990s, it switched to Heritage Bank of Neligh.
He and his wife, Janet, have two grown children, Alex and Katie, and two grandchildren.
Knight plans to continue living in Neligh after his retirement, calling it “a special community.”
“We’ve lived in a lot of small communities, and Neligh just had the most to offer out of any small community we ever lived in,” he said.
Knight said the timing of his retirement felt right, and he and his wife are looking forward to doing some traveling. However, there are still some things about the bank that he will miss.
“I will miss the daily interaction with customers,” he said. “I ended up with a lot of good friends.”
Matt Goracke, who joined Heritage Bank in Neligh about two years ago as the relationship manager, has already been named the new bank president. Knight believes that Goracke is the right choice as his predecessor.
“All the customers know him and like him,” he said. “To tell you the truth, I’m thrilled. He’s a very intelligent, sharp young man with a lot of enthusiasm.”
