It was the perfect fit.
As a registered nurse who loves to learn, Jill Bates said her job at the Educational Service Unit 8 in Neligh was just the right combination of her interests.
“School nursing brings education and nursing together,” she said. “And it was everything that I loved all in one.”
Bates, 64, who most recently served as the assistant administrator and school nurse coordinator, is retiring from ESU8 after 37 years. Her final day is July 15.
After growing up in Holdrege, she went to UNL and graduated from the UNMC College of Nursing in 1977. Bates worked at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for a short time before heading back to UNL to earn her degree in education.
“I always wanted to be a teacher because my mom was a second grade teacher,” she said. “I loved going to school so much, and I just loved everything — I loved science and math. Everybody thought I was going to be a band teacher because music was my big thing. But I wanted to be a teacher.”
She taught biology and physical science at Neligh-Oakdale High School as a full-time teacher for two years and worked as a substitute teacher for the next five. Bates took some time off after her daughter was born. She and her husband Bill now have two grown children — Sarah (and Joe) Brownell of Wisconsin and Jordan (and Meg) Bates and one granddaughter, Carter, of Lincoln.
When Bates went back to work, she started out as an ESU8 school nurse in Clearwater and Antelope County Rural Schools. Four years after that, she was named nursing coordinator, supervising the entire staff of nurses. Bates also worked as the Neligh-Oakdale School nurse for the next 13 years. She earned her master’s degree in administration and became the assistant administrator in 1999, while keeping the responsibilities of supervising the school nurses.
One of her proudest accomplishments at the ESU is winning the Governor’s Award for Wellness three times.
“We’ve won it since education organizations became eligible to win it,” she said. “I’m really, really proud of that. We just have an awesome staff here and we just focus on keeping everybody healthy and happy and well.”
Bates said her time at the ESU is coming to a strange end with the COVID-19 situation, forcing most of her work interactions to happen through Zoom video conferencing.
“This year has just been crazy. I feel like I’m ‘zooming’ into retirement because I have two Zoom meetings today,” she said Tuesday. “We had a Zoom meeting with administrators yesterday. We Zoomed all March, April, May. The sad thing is that we weren’t all together at the end of the year, so I didn’t get to tell all of the staff goodbye, and after 37 years, that’s kind of hard.”
Throughout her years at ESU, Bates said she liked that every day was different.
“I never knew if I was going to be an administrator, if I was going to be a staff developer, if I was going to do tech training, or if I was going to be a school nurse,” she said.
Bates said she has especially enjoyed the people she has worked with and the professional relationships she developed at the ESU.
“You not only get to work with your staff, but you get to work with administrators and teachers and staff members and students in schools across our seven counties,” she said. “Plus, we have a statewide service unit organization, so we get to work with people all across the state of Nebraska. It’s just awesome. I’ve just made so many good friends.”
She also appreciated how people in education focus on the future and learning and look for the positives in other people.
“We know we can all get better at what we do, so we always try to learn more,” Bates said. “That’s one of the best things about this job, I learn something new every single day, and I always felt like I was growing.”