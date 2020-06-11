A former Antelope County deputy, who most recently served as the Wisner police chief, was sentenced to probation this week, according to United States Attorney Joe Kelly.
Jeffrey Treu was ordered to serve 12 months probation and pay a $1,000 fine and a $100 special assessment for making a false statement to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent, the press release stated.
Senior United States District Judge Laurie Smith Camp handed down the sentence on Monday.
In 2007, Treu failed to return a firearm after leaving his position with the Antelope County Sheriff's Office, the United States Attorney's office said.
The sheriff's office discovered the gun was missing from its inventory last year. After learning the weapon was missing, the sheriff's office contacted the ATF.
The US Attorney's office stated that Treu lied to authorities when questioned about the weapon. Treu told them he had returned the weapon. ATF agents were given contradictory statements, but Treu later admitted to lying to investigators and then led investigators to the weapon which was found at his home, according to the press release.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.