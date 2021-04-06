The Neligh-Oakdale Jaws of Life was needed Tuesday morning with a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highways 14 and 20.
Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore said two males were transported by Neligh Rescue to Antelope Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Responding to the scene were Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, Orchard Fire and Rescue, Royal Fire, Brunswick Fire, Neligh-Oakdale Jaws of Life, Neligh Fire, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Neligh Police and the Nebraska State Patrol.