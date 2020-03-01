An inmate who escaped from the Thurston County Jail in Pender on Sunday afternoon may be in the Norfolk area driving a stolen silver Malibu.
According to information from Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, Cody Murphree, 26 and formerly of Pilger, escaped about 1 p.m. and was last seen on foot wearing white thermal top and shorts. He is believed to be driving a stolen 2003 silver Malibu, license plate 55-C722.
Murphree was being held in Thurston County on Stanton County and Wayne County charges where he was awaiting sentencing on charges that involved being a felon in possession of stolen firearms and armed robbery.
Anyone with information or has any information on his location should contact their local law enforcement agency.