Meurets

A family-owned agribusiness in Brunswick, Nebraska, is achieving a rare feat: celebrating 100 years in business.

J.E. Meuret Grain Company was founded in 1923 to assist farmers with buying, storing, and selling their crops. 100 years later, the mission remains the same: to help farmers throughout Northeast Nebraska to prosper and feed the world. The company is now led by the third and fourth generations of the Meuret family to be involved in the business.

