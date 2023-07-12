It's official. The projector is repaired and Neligh's TK-Starlite Drive-In will be open for the season on Friday, July 14.
Owner Stacy Klabenes confirmed that the drive-in will play two movies both Friday and Saturday, July 14-15. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with the first movie starting at dusk.
Playing this weekend will be "Elemental" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Admission, which includes both movies, is $12 for adults and $8 for kids.
The concession stand will serve hotdogs, hamburgers, popcorn and several other items. Klabenes said the concession stand will be completely up and running next weekend, which will also have Friday and Saturday night showings. He anticipates the movies to both be held over.