Drive-In Neligh

It's official. The projector is repaired and Neligh's TK-Starlite Drive-In will be open for the season on Friday, July 14.

Owner Stacy Klabenes confirmed that the drive-in will play two movies both Friday and Saturday, July 14-15. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with the first movie starting at dusk.

