Area residents are being warned about an alleged incident in Holt County, where a youth was approached by an unknown male.
According to the O’Neill Police Department, they are investigating an incident from Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m. when a St. Mary’s Elementary student was contacted by an male driver who asked the student to get into the vehicle with him.
The vehicle was described as a white SUV with a non-36 county license plate on it. The student returned to the school, the student did the correct thing by going back into the school.