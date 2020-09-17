Police Warning
Area residents are being warned about an alleged incident in Holt County, where a youth was approached by an unknown male.

According to the O’Neill Police Department, they are investigating an incident from Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m. when a St. Mary’s Elementary student was contacted by an male driver who asked the student to get into the vehicle with him.

The vehicle was described as a white SUV with a non-36 county license plate on it. The student returned to the school, the student did the correct thing by going back into the school.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the O’Neill Police Department at 402-336-1313 or e-mail oneillpd@telebeep.com.
