The public is asked to be on the look out for a man who escaped from the Thurston County Jail in Pender on Sunday afternoon and should be considered dangerous.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Cody Murphree, 26 and formerly of Pilger, escaped about 1 p.m. and was last seen on foot wearing white thermal top and shorts.
He was being held in Thurston County on Stanton County and Wayne County charges where he was awaiting sentencing on charges that involved being a felon in possession of stolen firearms and armed robbery.
Anyone with information or has any information on his location should contact their local law enforcement agency.