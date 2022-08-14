Sydney Loofe golf tourney

Neligh citizens wrapped their arms around the Sydney Loofe family when tragedy struck — and now the family has found a way to give back to the community.

The first-ever Sydney Loofe Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Antelope Country Club just east of Neligh. Proceeds from the event will go to the clubhouse and the New Moon Theater.

