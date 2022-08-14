Neligh citizens wrapped their arms around the Sydney Loofe family when tragedy struck — and now the family has found a way to give back to the community.
The first-ever Sydney Loofe Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Antelope Country Club just east of Neligh. Proceeds from the event will go to the clubhouse and the New Moon Theater.
“Sydney loved golf, and she and Kenzie worked at the theater and drive-in throughout high school,” her father George Loofe said. “We’re just trying to give back to the community.”
When Sydney went missing in 2017, Neligh citizens held a candlelight vigil and tied hundreds of green ribbons around the area. Their protection of the family intensified after learning the 24-year-old hometown girl had been murdered. Widespread support was given to Sydney’s family — parents George and Susie Loofe of Neligh, and her siblings Levi and MacKenzie.
Lesley Flenniken of Neligh said she thought a local golf tournament would be “a nice way to honor and remember Sydney.”
When Flenniken approached the Loofe family about the event in honor of their daughter, George said he was in favor of the idea if they could choose where the proceeds went.
“I said we would go along with it as long as we split the profits with the golf course and theater this year,” he said. “Next year, we’ll think of something else.”
Susie said it was important to them to have local projects they could help raise funds for.
For the past couple years, there has already been a Sydney Loofe Open memorial golf tournament in Omaha with proceeds supporting the Set Me Free scholarship in Sydney’s honor. However, the great success of that tournament has also benefited Neligh.
“Although the tournament in Omaha is for Sydney’s scholarship through the Set Me Free project, last year, we had enough extra money that we also donated $2,500 to the New Moon Theater restoration and another $2,500 to Ashley’s project for the adaptive playground equipment at the Neligh park,” Susie said.
Stephanie Lundgren, a member of the theater’s restoration committee, said they are grateful for the support of their project.
“The New Moon Theater board is so thankful for the community support,” she said. “Sydney worked at the theater in high school, so it’s special that the tournament can support the restoration efforts.”
The Sydney Loofe Memorial Golf Tournament will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The four-person scramble will feature 18 holes of golf for $280 per team. To sign up, call or text Lesley Flenniken at 402-750-7790.