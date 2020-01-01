The historic floods may have shocked the state in March, but it’s no surprise it became the biggest story of the year in Antelope County and likely across the state.
For the sixth year, readers selected the top 10 stories that impacted them. The 2019 news cycle includes stories of tragedy and triumph, as well as celebration and sadness.
Receiving nearly as many votes as the flood was the conviction of Aubrey Trail of murdering Neligh native Sydney Loofe. The trial of Bailey Boswell, who is also charged in her murder, is slated for March in Lexington.
Also receiving significant votes was the recall of Antelope County Commissioners Tom Borer and Allan Bentley, which was filed six months after they sworn into the office. Coming in just two votes behind the recall was another special election. The bond for the Summerland School District was the fourth biggest story of the year as it solidified the consolidation of Orchard, Ewing and Clearwater schools.
Rounding out the top five stories was beginning of the renovation of the New Moon Theater in downtown Neligh. Work continues on the roof and will eventually begin inside after more donations are received. Readers voted the Neligh Legion’s 100th anniversary of its charter as the sixth biggest story. While the entire organization also celebrated its century of existence, Neligh’s Legion was chartered in 1919.
The seventh story was the purchase of the Neligh nursing home, which is now called Arbor Care Centers. The home went through a tumultuous 18 months after being in state receivership. Eighth was the Antelope County New purchasing two other local newspapers — the Neligh News & Leader and Clearwater Record/Ewing News — to create one of the largest newspapers in Northeast Nebraska. The ACN also was named the top weekly newspaper in the Nebraska for the second straight year.
Rounding out the top 10 was completion of the one-room schoolhouse, which officially opened in the fall, and former Antelope County Deputy Jeff Treu being accused of stolen valor. Records show he never served in the military, and the case remains under investigation.
