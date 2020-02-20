A rural Antelope County house burned to the ground overnight.
The unoccupied house, located about seven miles northeast of Neligh, was already a total loss by the time it was discovered. The property is owned by Dennis and Karen McDonald.
“When I went to start my car at 4:30 a.m., I looked over and there were some flames, but it was smoldering. The house was completely gone,” said Michele McDonald, who lives next door at 52648 856 Rd. “It was 4:30 a.m. when I noticed it, but it had to have been going long before that.”
She woke her husband Dale and they called the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department. The Neligh Fire Department was dispatched to the fire.
“All that was left was the furnace, the basement and an air conditioning unit, that’s it,” Michele said. “We’re lucky that the propane didn’t explode.”
She was also thankful it had snowed, so the fire didn’t spread to her home.
“The tree started to have some embers in them and I was like, ‘Don’t you dare come closer,’” Michele said. “It was not what I wanted to wake up to this morning.”