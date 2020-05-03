North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of the first positive COVID-19 case in Holt County. The case resides in Holt County but is currently in quarantine outside of the district.
The case was exposed in a county outside of the NCDHD district and has not been in the district for 1.5 weeks prior to symptoms. All close contacts have been identified and contacted. The risk to the communities of Holt County from this positive case is none.
NCDHD would like to reiterate to our district communities that though this case is outside of the county, district residents should still be cautious and practice social distancing as there are positive COVID-19 cases in adjoining counties and outbreaks in neighboring districts.