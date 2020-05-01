Emma Hollenback of Ewing is one of three seniors to receive a scholarship from the Upper Elkhorn NRD.
Other recipients are Matt Wilson of O’Neill High School and Taylor Peter of Chambers High School. Alternate is Reaghan Engel of Stuart High School.
Each year the Upper Elkhorn NRD awards three scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the district. These are students who have chosen to pursue a career in a field related to agriculture, natural resources or the environment.
Emma, the daughter of Levi and Ashley Hollenback, has chosen a career as a Veterinary Technician and plans on attending Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
Matt is the son of Heath and Sarah Wilson and is planning a career in Precision Agronomy while attending Northeast Community College.
Taylor, the daughter of Mike and Deb, is planning a career in the Animal Science field at Northeast Community College.
The alternate, Reaghan Engel, with the help of Kelly and Charity Myers, is planning to study Animal Science with a Pre-Vet option at Kansas State University.
Scholarship winners will receive a scholarship in the amount of $500 to help defer costs during their first year of College.
The Upper Elkhorn NRD would like to congratulate the 2020 senior scholarship winners and wish them good luck in achieving their future goals.