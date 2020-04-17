After more than a half century, Lawrence and Sharon Hinrichsen have proudly turned over their business built on sand.
On April 1, Jason “Spud” Jacob officially took ownership of Hinrichsen Sand & Gravel at Ewing, which is now called Spud’s Sand & Gravel.
“I like Spud,” Sharon said last week with a smile. “He’s got the work ethic it takes to do this. Not many have the work ethic that Spud has. He’s a go-getter.”
The Hinrichsens have owned the 173-acre gravel pit since 1966. Purchased two years after they were married, the couple raised five children there — Michael, Jody, Judi, Janeen and Matt.
The Hinrichsens will soon be leaving Ewing and moving to the Greta area, where they will be closer to Judi, who lives in Lincoln, and Matt, who is incarcerated at the state penitentiary in Tecumseh.
The Hinrichsens admitted it was difficult to sell the business since they had hoped to pass it down to their youngest son, Matt. However, both agreed that Jacob is a great fit for the company.
“These are huge shoes to fill,” Jacob said. “This name has been sand and gravel for 54 years, and everybody and their dog has heard of them. That’s all there is to it, so it’s like falling
into a championship team as a coach. I need to maintain this.”
Jacob said he’d been working on the purchase for several years and this winter things fell into place.
Lawrence said Jacob bought more than just a gravel pit and business. The property comes with a lot of Holt County history. He said it once housed a still years ago and was also home to one of the county’s first post offices.
As Lawrence and Sharon told story after story at the kitchen table — from jobs to family memories — Jacob hung on every word and laughed along side them.
“This one is my favorite story,” Jacob interrupted.
“Matt was in Phoneix and was 22-years-old. He was applying for a job running a loader at a junk yard. The guy asked him, ‘What do you have that these other 75 men don’t have?’ Matt said, ‘I have 10 years of experience.’ ”
Jacob jumped in and said, “At age 22, he already had 10 years of experience.”
“He got the job,” Sharon said, proudly.
Lawrence said he’s hauled gravel from south by Spalding to Sunshine Bottom and everywhere in between during the 54 years. Each story told always brought them back to Ewing, where they proudly called home for decades. They’re still proud of being among the first to donate to the Summerland Golf Course.
“We got the ball going for that golf course,” Sharon said matter-of-factly. “They needed about $5,000 in sand and gravel, and when we donated that, we were told a lot of others started donating as well so that led to more sizable donations.”
For Jacob, he said purchasing the business was a natural progression for him since he also owns a trucking business.
“They go hand-in-hand,” he said. “There’s a huge demand for aggregate in all shapes and forms. I’m trying to remain diversified in what I do.”
Jacob isn’t looking to make changes with the purchase. Gravel remains the focus.
“My first plan of attack is pump a lot of gravel because there’s such a demand for road gravel,” he said. “We’ll concentrate on gravel and road aggregate for counties, cement plants and other customers.”
Jacob said the ownership transition has been smooth, which is a credit to the Hinrichsens, who have treated him like family.
While Jacob said he eventually will move into the home on the property, he’s in no hurry. The Hinrichsens plan to stay until they secure their next home.
Until then, Sharon is busy packing and no longer worrying about her husband in the truck.
“I’m not going to worry any more,” Sharon said. “I’m finally not going to worry about him driving the truck and wondering if he’s driving too fast.”
To that, Lawrence just shook his head and said, “It was time, and this is a good fit with us and Spud. It was time to retire.”