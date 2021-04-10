An Antelope County woman has died following a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Highway 275.
According to the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, Penny Buck, 68 of Oakdale, was westbound in a 2013 Dodge Avenger when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup nearly head-on. The accident occurred on a bridge over Saint Clair Creek between Oakdale and Tilden around 12:42 p.m. Sheriff Bob Moore said Buck’s vehicle struck an eastbound 2008 Chevy Silverado 2500 driven by Randy Lurz, 59, of Valentine.
Lurz signed a waiver releasing him from the scene. Buck was transported by ambulance to the Tilden ballfields where both Tilden Rescue and Neilgh Rescue were met by flight paramedics, who accompanied the transportation to Faith Regional Health Services. Buck was airlifted from Norfolk, according to officials, and later succumbed to her injuries on Friday.
Responding to the scene were the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Neligh Police Department, Neligh-Oakdale Jaws of Life, Tilden Fire & Rescue, Neligh Rescue, Neligh Fire and Oakdale Fire.