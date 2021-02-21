Ewing Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire Saturday afternoon.
The Spangler Family lost all of their belongings. A Gofundme account has been set up to help with expenses.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/spangler-house-fire?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Clothing, school items, toys and household goods may also be donated and may be left at the home of Carla and Tony Blecher, in Clearwater.
Items needed include:
• Girl's size 6/7 or small pants and shirts; size 13 1/2 shoes
• Boy's size large or size 10 husky jeans or 10/12 athletic pants; size 10/12 shirts; size 4 shoes
• Boy's size large or size 12 jeans; size 10/12 shirts; size 5 shoes
• Women's size 12 jeans and large shirts
• Men's size 36x34 jeans; size large/XL shirts.