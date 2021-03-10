A business expansion sprouted last week as Heckert Mow, Snow & Tow acquired Evergreen Lawn Care. Both are Neligh-based lawn care businesses.
Shane Jessen finalized the sale to Craig Heckert late last week, creating a one-stop-shop for all lawn care services.
“To have one person take care of mowing, landscape, spraying and snow removal is perfect,” Jessen said on Friday. “People want to write one check, so that’s why I called Craig. I did have an opportunity to sell it outside of Neligh, but that didn’t feel right. Three-fourths of this business is in Neligh, so this made sense to me to sell to Craig.”
Jessen bought Evergreen Lawn Care from Nathan Hughes of Neligh in March 2016. The business specialized in fertilizer, weeds, insecticides, controlling grubs and perimeter pests and serviced Neligh, Ewing, Clearwater, Elgin and Tilden.
Heckert said with what Jessen offered, he agreed it was a perfect expansion for his company, which focused on mowing, tree removal and snow removal.
“Already being in the mowing industry, I have customers I take care of that fit in with them,” Heckert said. “I can now do the custom spraying and take care of them in another aspect. It’s a natural expansion for me.”
Jessen, who has three young children with wife, Lacey, said although he loved his part-time business, he wanted to spend more time with family.
“I have a full-time job, so this became a full-time, part-time gig,” Jessen said with a laugh. “Spring was tough for us and always stressful because it’s also a busy time at CVA. With having our third child yesterday (last Thursday), I want to spend more time with the kids and my family.”
Heckert said the purchase is an expansion for his company. He stressed that adding the new services will not interfere with what he currently offers customers.
“This is an expansion of what we currently offer,” Hecker said. “We’re going to offer the same services that we offered before as well as what Shane offered through Evergreen Lawn Care. This was a perfect fit for what we do, so I appreciate the opportunity to now help Shane’s customers as well.”
Heckert said he has several people working for him on a part-time basis, which makes the business expansion a feasible opportunity.
“I’m thankful Shane was able to make a five-year run at this and do so well. He’s grown this business tremendously and done a wonderful job,” Heckert said. “I remember when my kids were the ages of his kids. Him having that time at home is time well spent. That’s great for his family, and I wish him nothing but the best.”
Jessen and Heckert mailed letters over the weekend, notifying their customers of the owner change. Jessen said he plans to help Heckert as much as possible during the spring season to ensure the transition is smooth.
“I don’t want to just drop it and not take care of my customers,” Jessen said. “They’ve taken care of me, so I will be here to help Craig through this.”
To reach Heckert Mow, Snow & Tow, call 402-841-6520.