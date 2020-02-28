Some may call it divine intervention.
A local priest’s cancer was detected in its early stages — and he credits a Neligh nurse and her encouragement to have lab work done.
Father Pat Nields said it all began when Peggy Green, an AMH nurse and one of his parishioners, encouraged him to take advantage of the discounted lab specials at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh last fall.
Peggy said she didn’t have any special reason for telling him about the upcoming health fair, but she’s glad she did.
“Antelope Memorial Hospital hosts a health fair two times per year,” she said. “As the health fair approaches, I try to encourage all of our patients, as well as others, to take advantage of it, especially the lab discounts. It is a wonderful service provided by our hospital, and it can save the patient hundreds of dollars.”
Peggy encouraged Father Pat to take advantage of the lab specials in early September. She had no reason to believe his lab results would come back abnormal — but they did.
Father Pat, 48, received the results in the mail a short time later and was caught off guard by what he saw.
“I had my blood checked and the test showed a very high PSA score,” he said. “I thought, ‘This is surprising.’ I was actually doing the labs because I was thinking about my cholesterol.”
Father Pat had elevated levels of PSA — a protein which is produced in the prostate, a small gland that sits below the bladder in men. High PSA numbers may indicate the presence of prostate cancer.
He contacted his primary physician after receiving the test results and further testing was done.
Although he has served as the pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden since 2018, Father Pat grew up in Omaha and his primary physician is still based out of Omaha.
“So, just getting around to a physical, it probably would’ve been awhile,” he said. “It could’ve been a couple of years.”
A biopsy of the prostate was done in late October and Father Pat learned of his cancer diagnosis in early November.
“I was quite shocked when I learned of his diagnosis of prostate cancer,” Peggy said. “It’s an unfortunate diagnosis, but thanks to the AMH Health Fair and discounted lab tests, Father was able to get an early diagnosis and subsequent treatment, resulting in a great prognosis. Early detection is key.”
Father Pat and his surgeon coordinated their schedules and set his surgery for Jan. 28, 2020 at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. Thanks to medical advances, his prostate and lymph nodes outside the prostate were removed through robotic surgery and he only spent one night in the hospital.
“It appears to be localized to the prostate,” he said. “No cancer was detected in the lymph nodes, so that is very good news. Based on the testing, it looks like I will not need further surgery, radiation or chemotherapy.”
After recovering for a couple weeks at his parent’s home in Omaha, Father Pat has since resumed his pastoral duties in Neligh and Tilden. He said his recovery is going well so far.
“I’m not quite 100 percent, but I’m getting there,” he said. “Each day is definitely getting better. The important thing is the testing indicates I won’t need other things.”
Another PSA has been ordered in early March and Father Pat is hopeful it will show a low number this time.
“The doctor that did the surgery mentioned that I probably had prostate cancer for 2 to 3 years,” he said. “Early detection, at a minimum, could’ve saved me a lot of potential treatment. So, if I would’ve waited a couple more years to have a PSA, it could’ve spread more.”
Antelope Memorial Hospital’s lab services have been a blessing for Father Pat. He highly recommends that others take advantage of the services they provide. The next discounted lab specials will be available this Saturday, Feb. 29 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Neligh American Legion during the AMH Health Fair.
Father Pat expressed special gratitude to Peggy for encouraging him to get his blood tested at a similar event. And she is grateful that he listened to her suggestion.
“I am so very thankful that Father Pat chose to take advantage of our discounted lab specials, and I am so very thankful that as a nurse, I was able to make a difference,” she said.