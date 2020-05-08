The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) will be hosting a mass testing event in partnership with the Nebraska National Guard in Neligh.
Another one will take place in Valentine. The testing events will take place on Tuesday, May 12th from 10 AM – 1 PM in Neligh at the Antelope County Fairgrounds and Wednesday, May 13th from 10 AM- 12:30 PM in Valentine at the Valentine Elementary School parking lot.
These events are an effort by NCDHD to offer greater testing capacity to the communities in the nine counties that we serve.
Testing priorities will be given to anyone that falls in these categories:
- Having symptoms of COVID-19: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, or trouble breathing, store throat, runny nose, loss of taste or of smell, diarrhea, fatigue, congestion, or other symptoms
- Healthcare Worker
- Public Safety/First Responder (EMS, Law Enforcement, Firefighter)
- Resident at a group home (nursing home, homeless shelter, daycare)
- Had direct or close contact to a patient with COVID 19 in the last 14 days
- Traveled outside of Nebraska in the last 14 days
- Traveled around inside Nebraska to places with outbreaks such as: Lexington, Grand Island, Norfolk, Dakota County, Sioux City, IA, Yankton, SD, etc.
- 65 years or older or have serious underlying conditions
- Work in retail, hospitality, or food service such as: grocery store, convenience store, restaurant, hotel, etc.
- Work in other high-risk exposure settings: meat processing plant, large manufacturer, over the road trucking, etc.
Testing opportunity will be open to public to sign up with 150 tests scheduled to be collected at the event in Neligh, and 125 tests in Valentine. Walk-ups to the testing sites will not be accepted. If anyone in the district is interested in participating in either of the events, district residents are asked to please sign up using the following links specific to the event they will be able to attend:
Neligh Sign up: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BDRTLW8
When: 5/12/2020 10 AM – 1 PM
Where: Antelope County Fairgrounds 709 E HWY 275, Neligh, NE
Use the fairgrounds entrance
Valentine Sign up: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PMBG2FW
When: 5/13/2020 10 AM – 12:30 PM
Where: Valentine Elementary School parking lot 615 E 5th Street, Valentine, NE
Enter on the North side
Important information about the events:
- Time slots for testing are in 30 min increments, persons being tested are expected to arrive at the beginning of the half hour time slot that they signed up for and wait for your turn. This is not an appointment. It is first come, first serve for the appointed half hour. Anticipate some wait time.
- You will remain in your vehicle
- There is no cost for the test
- You will not be required to self-quarantine or isolate until results come in unless you have symptoms
- If you are unsure that you will be able to make the appointed time, DO NOT sign up. If you sign up, it is expected you will arrive to get tested.
- If for some reason, you are not able to make it at your assigned time, please call us at 402-336-2406 as soon as possible.
NCDHD will follow up with individuals who participated in the testing with results and address any potential positive results on next steps. NCDHD would like to note that these events are not part of the Test Nebraska initiative recently announced by Gov. Ricketts. If there are additional questions about the events, please call our office M-F between 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM at 402-336-2406.