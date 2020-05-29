Do you have questions about planning large events during the COVID-19 situation?
The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) will be hosting a community meeting regarding the planning of upcoming large events on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 5 to 6 p.m.
NCDHD will be able to answer questions about the new Directed Health Measures and other guidance outlined effective June 1st as well as other questions that event planners may have. This meeting can be attended via conference call or Go-To-Meeting web link. You do not need to register to attend. To attend the meeting, log on or call in using the following information:
https://www.gotomeet.me/NCDHD/planning-with-covid-19-community-events-planning-m Call in: +1 (571) 317-3129; Access Code: 881-210-197
NCDHD would also like to pass along to district residents a reminder that Test Nebraska will be coming to the area. One of the first testing events will be on June 2nd in Valentine and it has been announced that an additional event in O’Neill will occur on June 5th. To sign up for the Test Nebraska event please visit the Test Nebraska website at www.testnebraska.com. The questionnaire is available in English or Spanish. Click the START NOW button at the top to begin and complete the questions to the best of your knowledge. Based on the answers given, it will be determined if you qualify to be tested. If you qualify, you will need to schedule your test. Directions to the clinic site will be available based on the clinic you select. Please save or print the QR code that is generated after scheduling and bring this with you to the clinic. Additional testing events will take place in the NCDHD region throughout June.
Case count update as of 5/29/2020 at 12:00 PM: 26 total cases and 18 recoveries (R)
Antelope: 8 R: 6 Keya Paha: 0
Boyd: 0 Knox: 11 R: 9
Brown: 0 Pierce: 5 R: 1
Cherry: 1 R: 1 Rock: 0
Holt: 1 R: 1