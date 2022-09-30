Donna

Lifelong Antelope County resident Donna Hanson of rural Oakdale is the new Executive Director of the Antelope County Museum. Hanson was hired by the Antelope County Historical Society.

Hanson has been very active in agriculture throughout her life, farming first with her parents, then later her husband. Hanson and her husband Ron farm one-half mile east of Oakdale in Burnett Township. They were dairy farmers for 27 years. After selling their cows, they continued to crop farm and are now turning the farming over to their oldest son Jeremy.

