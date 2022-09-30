Lifelong Antelope County resident Donna Hanson of rural Oakdale is the new Executive Director of the Antelope County Museum. Hanson was hired by the Antelope County Historical Society.
Hanson has been very active in agriculture throughout her life, farming first with her parents, then later her husband. Hanson and her husband Ron farm one-half mile east of Oakdale in Burnett Township. They were dairy farmers for 27 years. After selling their cows, they continued to crop farm and are now turning the farming over to their oldest son Jeremy.
One of her initiatives as museum Executive Director is incorporating more ag related displays into the museum.
Since her recent hiring, Hanson has been painting at the museum and working on new displays. She is making a goal of cleaning out the back storage room so it can be used for meetings, talks, and training purposes. The museum will be putting on a Halloween event, with additional tentative plans for a Christmas Gala this year. Another trail ride around Antelope County fair time is being considered for next summer.
Hanson has been researching the history of the county and attending surrounding county museum meetings.
Hanson’s roots in the county date back to the late1800s. Her Great-Grandfather Seth Allen homesteaded in Blaine Township, and her Great Uncle Henry Nagel named the Village of Brunswick.
Hanson and her husband have four children – Jeremy of Oakdale, Tanya (Gallagher) of Norfolk, Trevor of Tilden and Jared of David City. They have six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Hanson’s farming has always involved outside work. She helped her children and grandchildren in 4-H. While still helping with the farm, Hanson worked for 16 1/2 years at the former Sherwood Medical, then Covidien in Norfolk as an inspector/ machine operator. Her time now is spent raising dogs, helping her son with the farming, working with her horses, participating in trail rides, and working at the museum.
Hanson has trained and ridden horses her entire life. She started riding at the age of 6.
Hanson’s predecessor at the museum was Ron Westlake who left the post to work in law enforcement in Antelope County.