The 80s tribute band, Hairball, will make a return visit to Ewing’s Summer FunFest, Saturday, May 27.
Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox and Dave Moody lead the arena rock band known for its “drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world.” Concertgoers can expect to see renditions of Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith brought to life on the concert stage. Expect lights, smoke, props costumes, big hair - and a touch of pyrotechnics - to highlight the experience.
Behind the vocalists is a supporting cast, including HBK on electric bass, Billy on drums and Happy on lead guitar.
The group considers themselves to be rock and roll soldiers, duplicating some of the best songs from the 80s, while adding their own spin on the best of metal band power ballads.
In its 23rd year, Hairball has performed hundreds of shows across the country.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public in February at select local businesses. Presale tickets will be $20. Online purchases, available at ewingsummerfunfest.com, will be available for $22 or pay $25 at the gate. The event will be rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.