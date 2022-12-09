Hairball

The 80s tribute band, Hairball, will make a return visit to Ewing’s Summer FunFest, Saturday, May 27.

Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox and Dave Moody lead the arena rock band known for its “drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world.” Concertgoers can expect to see renditions of Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith brought to life on the concert stage. Expect lights, smoke, props costumes, big hair - and a touch of pyrotechnics - to highlight the experience.

