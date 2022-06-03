Gary Gunderson won’t ever forget his last day in the banking industry. After all, it’s 43 years to the day that he began working in a bank.
“It wasn’t hard to pick June 1 as my last day considering I started in banking on June 1,” said Gunderson, who is stepping down as vice president and manager of the Tilden branch of Cornerstone Bank.
Gunderson said banking runs in his blood. After all, his grandfather, Magnus Gunderson, was a banker in Norway, Iowa. His father, Gerald, was president of Commercial State Bank in Wausa. His son Travis is the fourth generation in banking and works at Midwest Bank in Lincoln.
A 1975 graduate of Wausa, Gunderson then graduated from Northeast Technical College in Norfolk after playing basketball there. He worked at a sporting goods store in Fremont before starting at Delay First National Bank in Norfolk.
“I talked to a guy who knew my dad, and I started working part-time at Delay. I just worked into full-time and started at the very bottom,” he said.
Gunderson said he’s proud to have worked his way up the ladder, learning all aspects of banking.
He left Delay in 1984 and joined Pinnacle Bank in Neligh/Madison as a loan officer.
It was in Neligh where he and wife, Denise, raised their two children, Tiffany and Travis. Tiffany lives with her family in Norfolk and Travis is in Lincoln.
“We’ve really enjoyed living in Neligh and aren’t planning on leaving,” he said. “I have to thank my wife through all of this, as well. Denise has been very supportive of my career over the years. She’s been great.”
Gunderson started working for The Tilden Bank in 2005 as president and remained in that role until it was purchased by Cornerstone Bank in 2021.
“Running The Tilden Bank was probably the most rewarding part of my career,” he said. “I had a great board, and that makes a big difference.”
Gunderson said he has been planning his retirement for some time — long before Cornerstone purchased The Tilden Bank.
Gunderson said he’s not sure what retirement will entail, other than more time chasing grandkids and playing golf.
“I don’t really know what I’m going to do, other than play more golf,” he said with a laugh. “But I’m definitely looking forward to it.”