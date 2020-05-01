It's official.
The groundbreaking ceremony on Friday afternoon officially marked construction beginning for the new Summerland School. Located at the intersection of the Summerland and Orchard Roads, the new school is a consolidation of Orchard, Ewing and Clearwater.
The new school is expected to open in fall 2021. The three schools will consolidate next month.
On hand for the groundbreaking were the new Summerland Board of Education; boards for Orchard, Ewing, Clearwater; administrators for all schools; student representatives and several members of the public.
