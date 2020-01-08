Start on scholarships now. Make connections. Get involved.
These were just a few gems of advice that recent graduates offered to current Neligh-Oakdale students when they returned to school on Monday.
English teacher Sharra Lutjens has been inviting former students into her classroom since she started teaching at Neligh-Oakdale in 2014-15.
“I started my first year by inviting one student (who was a sibling of a student at the time), and it has grown each year since I was able to actually make and know students who have graduated from here,” she said.
The majority of them are college students, so it works well for many to visit Neligh-Oakdale during their extended Christmas breaks.
Nine graduates spoke at school this week: Cade Wilkinson (NECC-computer science), Jordan Neely (NECC-early childhood education), Courtney Snodgrass (work force-family dairy farm), Marcus Reed (CCC-mechatronics), Wynter Fulsaas (WSC-K-12 instrumental/vocal music), Rachel Higgins (UNK-criminal justice/pre-law), Bailey Frey (UNL-business marketing & information techhnology education), Dani Beyer (NECC-health information management systems) and Cole Belitz (WSC-nursing).
Lutjens said the day allows current students to ask questions and get information from those who “were in their seats not that long ago.”
“I think it has more of an impact than just the teachers and other adults saying these things over and over again,” she said. “Students are more willing to listen to people their age and people they know to get that insight.”
