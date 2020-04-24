Some Nebraska businesses and churches will be allowed to open back up soon, according to an update by Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday afternoon.
Ricketts called the loosening of restrictions “small steps” because it only applied to specific businesses, and even those have limitations.
He said 19 new Directed Health Measures will be issued for each public health district on May 4, but the 10-person restriction will remain in effect for most things through May 31.
Exceptions to the 10-person rule include places of worship; however, there will be no communion or passing of offerings. Households may be together, but they will need to be six feet away from other families. This includes wedding and funeral services as well.
Restaurants, salons/barber shops and other businesses could start reopening with restrictions, Ricketts said. A 50 percent capacity will be allowed at restaurants, with six feet between parties. A maximum of six people will be allowed per party.
At salons and barbershops, the patron and the person serving them must wear a mask.
Bars and movie theaters will remain closed, and restaurant buffets will not be allowed.