Got milk?
The Antelope County Food Pantry soon will supply milk and other dairy products to families in need, thanks to the donation of a new refrigeration unit and a pledge to keep it full.
Dairy farmer Heath Snodgrass of Orchard recently applied for and received the Community Relief Grant for a new, commercial-grade refrigeration unit on behalf of the food pantry in Neligh.
“We’re very grateful to have milk at the food pantry now,” said Bev Alderson, manager of the food pantry. “We’ll have milk, cheese and various dairy products.”
There were 52 applicants and only four were selected in Nebraska. The grant was made available through Midwest Dairy, an organization Snodgrass helps fund by contributing dairy checkoff dollars.
The refrigeration unit, valued at $2,200, was installed at the Antelope County Food Pantry on Friday.
Automated Dairy Specialists, LLC of Clearwater has pledged to keep the unit stocked with dairy products, according to manager Connie Bellingtier.
“Every two weeks, we’ll bring dairy products over that we’ll purchase from the grocery store,” Bellingtier said. “The food pantry serves about 15 families, so we’ll bring 15 of everything, whether it’s gallons of milk, blocks of cheese, yogurt, cottage cheese or whatever. We’ll probably try to change it up.”
Midwest Dairy created the Community Relief Grants as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization believed that, with school and business closures, many local food pantries would require additional refrigeration to provide dairy products to families in need.
Alderson said she is thankful for the generous donation, especially since she believes the number of families they serve will continue to increase during this unprecedented time.
“It’s hard to know how many people we will have each time,” Alderson said. “But it’s important they know we’re still open and here to help. There are families who need the food pantry.”
The pantry, located in the Neligh Lion’s Club building on the corner 5th and N streets, distributes food from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month.