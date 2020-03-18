Meet Wyatt Wagner
Student’s School: Ewing Public Schools
Parents Names: Page and Jeremy Wagner
Siblings Names/Ages: Brenna and Mathias
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Basketball, Track, FBLA and E Club
What is your favorite memory of high school? Hitting my 1,000 yards in a season during football.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do your work don't let it drag on!
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I will Be attending Northeast Community College and I'm going to become an auto technician.