Student’s School: Freshman/sophomore Elgin Pope John. Junior/senior Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Ron and Jill Beacom
Siblings Names/Ages: Whitney Bentley 22 and Brother in law Connor Bentley
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Student Council, FFA, FCCLA, I also taught CCD, I am an active Alter server and I’m a right to life member.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to games with friends and March for life.
What is your favorite class and why? I enjoy math but my favorite high school class was theology at Pope-John. I enjoy learning about the Catholic faith.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Stay motivated, get a grip on procrastination early. It was definitely my biggest struggle. I liked being involved in the community and having a job over school. But school should be most important.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I hope to stay in the Antelope county area, we are blessed with many things and great people.
I have joined the workforce. I've utilized nurse aide and med aid certificates, I’ve done custodial work at the school and now currently I’m training to work dispatch for the Antelope County law enforcement Center. Neligh is a great place to be!