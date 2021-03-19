Neligh-Oakdale
Parents - Ryan and Shelly Furstenau
Siblings - Chase 15, Kate 14, Reid 11
Activities - Basketball, Volleyball, Track, Dance, Band, FBLA, FFA, National Honor Society, Yearbook, One Act, Student Council, Color Guard
Favorite Memory of High School- Scoring my 1,000th career point in basketball.
Favorite Class - Science, Anatomy and Physiology because I enjoy learning about the body and how it functions.
Advice to Offer Underclassmen - Try and take some college classes when you are in high school that way you can get some credits before you get to college.
Future Plans - I will be attending Nebraska Wesleyan University and majoring in Biology/PreHealth. I am also playing on the Nebraska Wesleyan Women’s Basketball Team. In five years I hope to have graduated college and be attending medical school to become a Pediatric GI doctor.