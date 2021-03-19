School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parent’s Names: Terry and Mary Jane Bauer
Siblings Names/Ages Trent- 24, Heather 21, Austin 19
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball - 4 years, Cheer- 4 years, Basketball- 1 year, Student Council- 3 years, One Act- 4 years, Musical- 1 year Junior Right to Life- 3 years, FFA- 4 years.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Sophomore year we had an epidemic day because there was so many sick people in the school and half the high school was on the March For Life.
What is your favorite class and why? Personal finance because it teaches you about how to handle your financial issues in the future.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Be involved in as much as you can and make a lot of memories with your class. Once you graduate you will want to look back at them.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to attend college at Wayne to major in elementary education. In five years I hope to be in a small town starting to grow a family.