Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater
Parents Names: Lyle and Twyla Erhardt
Siblings Names/Ages: Garrett, 21
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, track, cross country, wrestling, National Honor Society, student council, quiz bowl, FFA, SkillsUSA, choir, band, one-act, rodeo and 4-H
What is your favorite memory of high school? Smuggling a family-size pizza in school
What is your favorite class and why? English because Ms. Schneider is my favorite teacher
What advice can you offer underclassmen? When in doubt, get seconds at lunch
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attend college at UNL majoring in veterinary science. Then attend vet school at Iowa State University, achieving my doctorate. I also plan to continue to fulfill my military career in the National Guard.