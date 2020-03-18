Meet Madleen Reipen
Student’s School: Orchard Public School
Parents Names: Mario and Julia Reipen, Bev and Bob Krutz (hostparents)
Siblings Names/Ages: -Merlin Reipen 17, Caroline Fuhrmann 17, Benedikt Fuhrmann 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Basketball, Track & Field, One-act, Choir, Orchestra
What is your favorite memory of high school? Watching the football games, even when we lost. Going on a skiing trip with my class in Germany in 8th grade.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Surround yourself with people that actually support and care about you.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? First I will go back to school in Germany until I graduate. After that I want to go to college in a different country(Spain,France or USA), and I would like to major in Journalism. When I graduate from College, I want to get a job which includes travelling to many different countries.