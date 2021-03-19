Student’s School: Summerland Public Schools Ewing Site
Parents Names: Tamara Roepke (pronounced Rep-key) and Michael McAllister
Siblings Names/Ages: Jordan Roepke 25, Isabelle Roepke 23, Nicole Corona 22, Kolton McAllister 17, Keenan McAllister 14, Aiden McAllister 13, Landon McAllister 12
What activities did you participate in while in high school?: One Acts
What is your favorite memory of high school?: There’s not really a specific memory that I have in mind. I honestly can’t pick a favorite.
What is your favorite class and why?: Business Law. We typically agree on a lot of things and it makes the class fun. We love to laugh as a class.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?: Don’t procrastinate. Do your homework and turn it in on time. Don’t be afraid to be yourself, express your thoughts and feelings about things that are important to you.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?: My future plans would probably be to major in Pre Surgical Technology and minor in French or Spanish. I hope to be living on my own with a part time job and going to school to be some sort of doctor.