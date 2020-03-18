Meet Kenzie Rudolf
Student’s School: Neligh - Oakdale
Parents Names: Jenni Breuer and William Rudolf
Siblings Names/Ages: Austin - 14, Ashlyn - 12, Braxton - 4
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Wrestling Stats, Choir, Band, Musical, FFA, FCCLA, CCD Teacher
What is your favorite memory of high school? Late night adventures to Norfolk with the girls and trying to figure out what to eat.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Relax and enjoy highschool. It goes by so fast and then you wonder where the time went. Take harder classes your first few years so you have some time to relax your senior year. Fill out all the scholarships even if you don’t meet all the credentials. Just enjoy it all before you leave for college.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are attending Wayne State College and Majoring in Investigation and Minoring in Pre-law. After that I see myself working as an investigator down south and eventually settling down and starting a family.