Meet Jackie Olivan
Student’s School: Clearwater Public
Parents Names: Graciela Reyes and Regino Olivan
Siblings Names/Ages: Edgar- 22, Julie- 13
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Speech, One-Act, Skills USA, National Honor Society and TeamMates
What is your favorite memory of high school? When our entire senior class went into one bathroom stall during a tornado drill
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Be yourself and do your own thing. You’ll be a lot happier in the long run.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? After graduation I will be at the University of Nebraska-Omaha majoring in Marketing with a minor in communications. In 5 years I hope to either be working or getting my masters or both.