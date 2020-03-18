Jackie Olivan

Meet Jackie Olivan 

Student’s School: Clearwater Public

Parents Names: Graciela Reyes and Regino Olivan

Siblings Names/Ages: Edgar- 22, Julie- 13                  

Thiele Dairy

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Speech, One-Act, Skills USA, National Honor Society and TeamMates 

What is your favorite memory of high school? When our entire senior class went into one bathroom stall during a tornado drill 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Be yourself and do your own thing. You’ll be a lot happier in the long run. 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? After graduation I will be at the University of Nebraska-Omaha majoring in Marketing with a minor in communications. In 5 years I hope to either be working or getting my masters or both. 

