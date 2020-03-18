Meet Haley Tegeler
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Jenna Tegeler and Craig Tegeler
Siblings Names/Ages: Malachi (15), Sailor (4), Rowan (2)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? None
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Sophomore year homecoming when a bunch of us got on Hunter’s party bus
and went to Perkins.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Honestly just do your work when they give it to you. It’s so much harder to
catch up if you fall behind. Also the teachers aren’t bad guys they really
want to help us succeed in everything we do. It goes by fast so enjoy it.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I’m going to Northeast to get my secondary teaching degree in English. In
five years I hope to have my own place and be teaching.