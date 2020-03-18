Meet Eric Mucker
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Brandy Flowers
Siblings Names/Ages: Alex Mucker 21
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I didnt do any activities besides my classes
What is your favorite memory of high school? The part where my classes were over and i have that last 2 and a
half hours to myself
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Get your work done now so you can sleep later
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I dont know where ill be in 5 years i dont know what i wanna do when i get out of here