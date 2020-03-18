Eric Mucker

Meet Eric Mucker

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools

Parents Names: Brandy Flowers

Siblings Names/Ages: Alex Mucker 21

Central Valley Ag

What activities did you participate in while in high school? I didnt do any activities besides my classes

What is your favorite memory of high school? The part where my classes were over and i have that last 2 and a

half hours to myself

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Get your work done now so you can sleep later

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

I dont know where ill be in 5 years i dont know what i wanna do when i get out of here

