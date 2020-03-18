Meet Cory Romej
Student’s School:Elgin Public
Parents Names:Cory
Siblings Names/Ages: River:16 Cara:8 Case:4
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Basketball, Trestling, Track, FFA, Student Council, Class Officer, Speech, Journalism, One Act
What is your favorite memory of high school? Oh I’d probably say when Eric Claussen showed up to school in a dragon onesie and hooped at lunch with it on.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Full send everything you do!
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Southeast-Milford for the John Deere Tech program. Then, I plan on coming back home and applying my use of knowledge and skills to work for Greenline.