Caden

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley 

Parents Names: Stephanie Reikofski

CVA

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football 4 years wrestling 4 years track 4 years ffa 2 years 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing football  

What is your favorite class and why? Welding because i had no homework 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Just come to school everyday and slave away 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Going to wayne state and i dont know about anything else 

