Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Brian and Leann Frey
Siblings Names/Ages: Bryce (22); Bailey (20)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field, N-O Club, FBLA, FFA, National Honor Society, Student Advisory, Quiz Bowl and Yearbook
What is your favorite memory of high school? When Paige made the fire alarms go off in the hotel at SLC, because she forgot to put water in her macaroni and cheese cup before putting it in the microwave.
What is your favorite class and why? Newt’s, it’s always a good time.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Stay involved in as many extracurricular activities as you can. Those are the memories you will cherish forever.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in biology and eventually attending UNMC to become a nurse.